Major production growth projected for mining industry in 2024

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE State of Mining Industry Survey Report for 2024 indicates that the sector requires US$2 billion in the next 12 months to ramp up and sustain thier operations amid indications that mining houses are planning to upscale production.

According to the report presented on the sidelines of Mine Entra in Bulawayo on Friday, by lead researcher Professor Albert Makochekanwa, mining in line with the projected mineral output growth for 2024 survey findings show that average capacity utilisation is expected to reach 90 percent in 2024 compared to 84 percent this year.

“Survey findings show that prospects for mineral output growth for 2024 are generally higher than those recorded for 2023.

“Most of the mining executives (95 percent) are planning to ramp up production in 2024 to compensate for anticipated revenue losses due to prevailing and expected softening mineral prices,” noted Prof Makochekanwa.

He added that mining executives indicated that the projected 2024 production targets will be largely supported by ongoing expansion projects.

The mining Business Confidence Index (MBCI) guages the mining business sentiments about the prospects of the minint industry in the next 12 months.

Chamber of Mines president Mr Thomas Gono said the state of the sector report has emerged to become a prominent evidence based study that has been useful in assessing the state and prospects for the mining industry.

“Most stakeholders have confirmed that the report is rich in information and that they are using the survey findings in informing their decision making,” said Mr Gono.