Major projects set to transform Binga

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

BINGA in Matabeleland North Province is set for massive transformation after Government green-lighted the implementation of several major projects in the district in line with the Second Republic’s thrust that leaves no one and no place behind in national development.

The Second Republic interventions under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, have in consistence with the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), continued to be centred on scaling up the implementation of key projects with priority being on completing the ones, which had stalled for years.

Notable major projects in Matabeleland North which had failed to take off for years, but are now on course, include the Gwayi-Shangani project, Lupane Provincial Hospital and Elitsheni Government Complex.

Since coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has been at the forefront in terms of driving economic growth and development in Matabeleland.

President Mnangagwa recently announced during a star rally at Siabuwa Business Centre in Binga that the Government under the Second Republic committed itself to developing Binga, which for years has been lagging behind in terms of development.

The President said the Government is also working on remodelling Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, a massive irrigation project in the district.

A total of 250 hectares were cleared at Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme and already tilled at the scheme which is set to be 15 000ha once the whole fenced area is cleared.

Government put Arda in charge of Bulawayo Kraal, taking over from the Department of Irrigation which had been managing the project over years.

The projects, which the Government has greenlighted for implementation include the rehabilitation of roads, construction of a vocational training centre and a new border post, setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the hospital mortuary.

Government recently completed the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the urgent development initiatives for Binga District.

“The nation is advised that following the President’s visit and rally at Siabuwa in Binga there arose the need to implement a variety of development initiatives for the Binga District.

These urgent development initiatives include the following: rehabilitation of roads; construction of a Vocational Training Centre; and an Industrial Training Centre refurbishment and setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital; and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the mortuary at Binga Hospital,” she said.

“Cabinet considered and approved the urgent development initiatives for Binga District as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable July Moyo.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said other initiatives include increasing access to Zimbabwe Television and ZBC radio stations; and fast tracking the capacitation of Tonga Community Radio Stations which have already been licensed.

“Cabinet advises that the nation will be informed on the roadmap that will be taken once it has been finalised in two weeks’ time,” she said.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the latest development marks the beginning of a transformative stage for Binga, a previously marginalised area.

“Since the coming of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has made it a point that no place and no one is left behind in terms of development.

We are excited now that he has directed that there should be a nursing school in Binga and a VTC (vocational training centre),” he said.

“It is even more pleasing to note that Cabinet has approved the implementation of these projects, which, we believe will go a long way in transforming Binga, a district, which for many years has been lagging behind in terms of development.”

Minister Moyo said the remodelling of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme will economically empower local communities and alleviate poverty.

“These projects will spur economic growth and change the face of Binga. Already the Government has availed $400 million for Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, which will be used in remodelling the project.

This project will economically empower local communities through agriculture,” he said. Minister Moyo said because of the abundant water on the Zambezi River coupled with vast tracts of arable land, Binga has a potential to be turned into a greenbelt.

“For a long time, people in this district relied heavily on hand-outs from non-governmental organisations thus promoting a dependency syndrome, but that will soon be a thing of the past once the irrigation scheme, which draws water from Zambezi River, starts fully functioning,” he said.

Senator Chief Siansali of Binga said the new projects, which are a culmination of a meeting between President Mnangagwa and local chiefs will transform the lives of people in Binga in a big way.

“This comes against a backdrop of a meeting between chiefs in Binga and Zanu-PF Vice-President Cde Kembo Mohadi prior to the coming of the President who also engaged the traditional leaders on the issues, which we felt were an impediment to the development of Binga and the socio-economic emancipation of locals,” he said.

“We are therefore delighted as a community because the President did not take this lightly. In fact, it was not a rally or talk show because he even went ahead and took it to Cabinet where it was adopted and approved.”

Sen Chief Siansali said despite Binga being part of Matabeleland North province, the district remains a pocket that is remote in terms of connectivity to the better part of the country.

“This resulted in us being left behind in so many aspects and we therefore celebrate this development. Binga is known to be having the least developed schools and with VTC, it means the number of children who just complete O-Level, but don’t have the required number of subjects for one to proceed will try their hands on other technical skills,” he said.

“In as much as we have several schools of nursing in the province, our district didn’t have any and most of our children suffered marginalisation when it came to securing a place to train. The nursing school will help fill those gaps.”

He said plans by the Government to rehabilitate the Siabuwa-Karoi road linking Harare and Binga will transform the economic face of the district. — @mashnets