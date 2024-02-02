Major upgrade for Victoria Falls border

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Victoria Falls Border Post is primed for a major infrastructure refurbishment to match the world-class status of the city and cater for increased human and vehicular traffic, a development that is expected to have a bearing on tourists volumes.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has sent out requests for expressions of interest seeking consulting services.

The authority appointed an architect for the project and architectural drawings for the double-storey office block have been done.

“Now the authority invites registered quantity surveying firms with a proven record of accomplishment, qualification, and experience to submit their proposals for the provision of the quantity surveying services,” reads part of the tender notice.

Zimra Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Francis Chimanda told Business Chronicle that the current buildings are now old and need refurbishment to portray a good image since Victoria Falls is a tourist destination.

“The border post was built many years ago when traffic was very low and its capacity then sufficed for the traffic at the time. Traffic, mainly vehicular, has increased and therefore requires a modern facility that enables ease of passage and efficiency.

“The buildings are now old and need refurbishment in order to portray a good image since Victoria Falls is a touristic destination, in addition refurbishments will improve functionality,” said Mr Chimanda.

Due to limited space at the border post, Mr Chimanda said the plan is to have an upper flow to increase working space.

In the past two months, there were 50 868 incoming travellers with January contributing 28 800 and December

22 068 travellers.

Zimra recorded 26 800 outgoing travellers in January and 19 378 in December last year. For incoming commercial vehicles, 2 944 were recorded in the last two months and 2 449 outgoing commercial vehicles.

The Government has been refurbishing a number of points of entry.

For instance, Beitbridge Border Post has undergone a massive transformation undertaken by Zimborders Consortium.

The Beitbridge Border Post modernisation programme has improved the quality of infrastructure in the border town while also boosting efficiencies in the processing of travellers at Sadc’s busiest inland port of entry.

Government and the Zimborders Consortium invested US$300 million into sprucing up the facility as part of the ease of doing business under a 17-and-half year build, operate and transfer arrangement.

About seven million travellers use Beitbridge Border Post yearly, while 1 200 commercial trucks, 200 buses and 3 000 light vehicles cross the port of entry daily.

President Mnangagwa has since commissioned the new freight terminal, ICT facilities, and bus terminal which fall under phases one and two.

The freight terminal opened to traffic in October 2021 while the bus terminal opened in June last year and the light vehicles terminal in December 2022.

Mr Chimanda added that the revenue authority has acquired three stands where staff cottages will be built in the near future.