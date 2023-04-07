Uncategorised

Makarau appointed Acting Judge of Supreme court of Namibia

Justice Rita Makarau

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

FORMER Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau has been appointed as Acting judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia.

The appiintment is with effect from 1 April 2023.

In a statement the Judicial Service Commission of Zimbabwe revealed that the appointment will run till 31 March 2024.

“Justice Makarau’s secondment to the Namibian bench will run until 31 March 2024 and it speaks to the cordial relations existing between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“Justice Makarau was appointed a High Court judge in December 2000 before being elevated to be the Judge President of the High Court, six years later. She was appointed a Supreme Court judge in 2010. In 2021, Hon. Justice Makarau was elevated to the Constitutional Court,” reads the statement.

Justice Makarau also served as Acting Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission.

