Makarawu, Charamba poised for final olympic sprint

Makanakaishe Charamba, a Zimbabwean sprinter, will in the 200m race semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. An old boy of Hillcrest and Kutama Colleges, Maka, as he is fondly known, discovered his talent on the track after initially playing rugby.

Earning a scholarship to Auburn University in the US, Maka has proven to be a standout on the track and field team, consistently clocking the fastest 200m times. His exceptional performances have made him a valuable asset to the Auburn squad.

Tapiwa Makarawu started his athletic career in primary school as an underdog hurdler, but later stopped running track due to criticism from his schoolmates.

He then focused on soccer, Volleyball, and basketball in high school. In 2016, Tapiwa committed fully to track and field, qualifying for national, regional, and international competitions.

From 2017-2020, he faced health challenges that forced him to step back, but this only motivated him to come back stronger.

Under Coach Curtbert Nyasango’s guidance, Tapiwa has risen up from these obstacles and is now honoured to represent Zimbabwe at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The road to the podium, however, will not be easy. Charamba and Makarawu will face formidable opponents in the final, including Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and the United States’ Noah Lyles, both of whom posted blistering times in their semi-finals. Despite the tough competition, the Zimbabwean sprinters are ready to give their all and make their country proud.