Makaruse renews contract

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC’s second longest serving member in the present squad after goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse on Monday signed a contract extension with the Bulawayo giants.

Makaruse’s deal was set to expire at the end of the year.

Bosso announced Makaruse’s extension through its official social media platforms.

“We are pleased to announce that Godfrey “Godera” Makaruse has extended his contract with the club until 2024 with an option for a further year,” reads a Bosso statement.

The 25-year-old winger has been enjoying a new lease of life playing as a left back since the arrival of Portuguese expatriate Baltemar Brito in May.

The Bosso coach converted the 25-year-old Makaruse who broke into the first team in 2014 from the club’s juniors from being an attacking left link to a wingback.

Makaruse joins midfielder Adrian Silla and striker Lynoth Chikuhwa among players who have renewed their contracts.