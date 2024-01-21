Makasi Studios rebrands: launches strategy for national recognition, offers free sessions for disadvantaged artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GWANDA based Makasi Studios has been renamed Prophet Tatenda Makasi (PTM) Records as part of the organisations’ rebranding strategy which seek to make the studio nationally recognised.

The studio has also scaled up it’s empowerment drive by continuing to offer free sessions to artistes who are not able to pay for studio time.

It is based in Spitzkop suburb in Gwanda and is just but a part of a handful studios in the mining town.

Since the relocation of one of it’s competitors X Studios to Bulawayo, the studio has taken over the realm as most artistes prefer to work under it.

Such artistes include Master Zhoe who used the facility when he worked with Nyasha Timbe on his first Rhumba track titled Soft Kick.

PTM Records director self proclaimed Prophet Tatenda Makasi said they have revamped the institution as they seek to make a lasting impression in the industry.

“As PTM Records we are on a rebranding exercise which has seen us have a name change and we have also brought in new studio equipment in order to keep upbeat with the trends in the music business mostly behind the scenes.

“We recently hosted talented nationally acclaimed producer Nyasha Timbe who worked with Master Zhoe on a track already out. There are a number of tracks he did and will be out by March and these include one with Dumo featuring Nomaqawe and this is a Gospel RnB song titled Munenyasha. There is a gospel track with Talent Khumalo titled Kuzolunga and one with Victor Q and it’s an RnB song titled Ukuhamba Kwami,” said Prophet Makasi.

He said the dream is to bridge the gap between Matabeleland and Mashonaland based artistes.

“Our ultimate target is to ensure artistes from Matabeleland create markets in Mashonaland and vice versa.

“We want to also bring this side producers like Levels and Oskis to our studio in Gwanda. I am also giving a life time opotunity to those who are talented but without funds to record as my way of giving back to the community,” said Prophet Makasi.

