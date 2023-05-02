Make Ngoda a TV series – Zimpapers CEO

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMPAPERS group chief executive Pikirayi Deketeke has urged producers of the film, Ngoda to make it a series.

He said this at the movie’s much-anticipated premiere in Bulawayo at the Academy of Music last week.

The production lived up to its billing with diverse creatives turning up to offer support.

After watching the 90-minute-long film, Deketeke was impressed with the overall performance of the cast.

“I think it’ll be a good idea if you (producers of the film) make it a series. I’ll actually buy it because it’s exceptional content,” said Deketeke.

Star FM’s general manager Comfort Mbofana highlighted the need to raise the bar in the film sector.

“After our (himself and the Ngoda crew) interaction in the morning and hearing the rave reviews here prompts me to encourage us to be a vibrant industry and move from being a sector. The movie fraternity has the power to raise the GDP and profile of our country.

“We need to now monetise our craft and I’d like to challenge those in the creative and cultural industries to think outside the box. Bulawayo is the hub of creativity and needs to harness growth,” he said.

The movie was well received by the audience who stood on their feet after the movie drew to a close.

It was a nail-bitter with the audience at the edge of their seats. Most of the comments were centred on the movie’s cinematography, effects, and overall Zimbabwe-esque story-telling style.

Among the scores featured in the movie were Afro-Jazz band Mokoomba and Zimdancehall’s Boom Beto. Also in attendance were Dumie Manyathela, Daniel Lasker, Tawanda Denga, Barbara Makhalisa-Nkala, Tariro NeGitare, Sizwakele “Zwa” Ndlovu, Brucella, Charmaine Mudau, and Asaph.

The movie shines the spotlight on the spiritual and cultural realm where non-compliance to warnings and reproofs from elders may have fatal consequences.

It also exposes the dangers associated with the dark world of illegal diamond mining.

It is centred on three siblings Tindo (played by Eddie Sandifolo), Taps (played by Charles Njagu), and Toro (played by Farai Chigudu) who are illegal diamond miners.

The movie is soon set for premiere in Mutare, Zambia and eventually Europe.