Make or break tie for the Chevrons

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Super 12 dream is still a reality for Zimbabwe senior men’s team in the ongoing International Cricket Men’s T20 World Cup as they face Scotland in a do or die encounter today at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia.

Zimbabwe require nothing but a win to make sure they progress to the next stage of the global event after losing their match against the West Indies on Wednesday which would have all but put them in safe position.

With an 80% chance of rain later in the day, the Chevrons will be hoping that nature does not come in their road as they are facing the final hurdle. However, should it rain later in the evening, whereas the other game between West Indies and Ireland gets completed, it would mean a cruel end of the road for Dave Houghton and his men. Zimbabwe are sitting in second place with two points in a group where any of the four teams can progress as they all have the same number of points.

All-rounder, Ryan Burl is confident the team will put their best foot forward in the match to make sure they win and progress to the next stage of the tournament as it is every team’s dream to play in the Super 12.

“I think we have to get the job done, it’s must-win games for all four teams in the group. We have to put our best foot forward tomorrow (today). I think it goes without saying, it would be a massive achievement for any team in the group (to progress to the Super 12s). It is obviously our goal coming into this stage, do whatever you can to ensure you are among the top two,” Burl told ESPN Cricinfo.

The 28-year-old all-rounder is hoping to also bring his A game, in what may be the team’s most important game of the tournament, as he hasn’t been performing up to his best in the first two games. He hopes a good performance from him will put the Chevrons in a winning position.

“Playing that role of an all-rounder, you try to come to the party in at least one aspect of the game. I haven’t really made an impact yet but a good performance is just around the corner.

“Hopefully it is a match-winning one. I think I am due a bit of runs. It will be nice to put Zimbabwe in a winning position,” he said.

Zimbabwe started their campaign with a comfortable 31 runs victory over Ireland on Monday after a brilliant performance with the bat by their star player, Sikandar Raza.

A collapse with the bat when requiring just seven runs per over saw the Chevrons lose by 31 runs against the West Indies on Wednesday to leave group B wide open after Ireland bounced back after the Chevrons defeat to secure a six wicket win over Scotland courtesy of a Curtis Campher master class with the bat.

Luke Jongwe, Zimbabwe’s highest run scorer against West Indies felt that the defeat against the Windies came about as their strategy just did not prove fruitful and they lacked good partnerships.

“We didn’t really change much, we just tried doing what we were doing in previous games. It’s just one of those days where it didn’t click. We just needed a good partnership of 50-60 runs to get us home but we didn’t do that today (Wednesday), said Jongwe.

The match against Scotland starts at 1000hrs, Zimbabwean time while the other group match between West Indies and Ireland starts at 0600hrs, Zimbabwean time as well. – @brandon_malvin