Make them read the riot act

pregnant teen

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective YES, if the act in the headline above does not exist, Parliamentarians must come up with one to make gallivanters reap what they sow. The womanisers in-point shamelessly prance around brandishing their reproductive organs in their hands, as with pipes gardeners water vegetables to grow for the market that awaits them. These shameless men, single or married, lure their victims, sadly in the case under discussion in this discourse, schoolchildren with promises to lavish their victims who include teenage school girls with money or other goodies and the prey, eager to compete with peers from wealthy families, fall headlong into the pits dug for them. When the young girls fall pregnant, the gallivanters either deny paternity and ditch the poor souls or agree to marry them only as a way to evade revenge by the girl’s parents but ditch the victims and their kids or simply abandon them by relocating to other places or towns/cities as the case might be and, left by themselves with no support for both the mother and child, the victims have no option except to return to their parents who in most cases will not be willing to support the young mother and daughter.

Challenges of young girls being impregnated and abandoned by gallivanters were spotlighted in a local private radio station panel discussion in Harare a few days ago with leaders of the organisation, A Friend For the Girl Child, saying there was a need to bring to book the remorseless men involved in ruining the education and with that the future of young girls in an independent and free Zimbabwe.

As the discussion was underway in the studio, little children of abandoned mothers could be heard making innocent noises in the background with one young woman saying she was made pregnant when in Grade 7 and abandoned by her lover.

She said she was intelligent and would dearly love to continue with her education if a Good Samaritan provided her with financial support.

While the vultures cited above deserve censure for ruining the futures of innocent young girls by depriving them of education and potential careers to benefit our motherland, today’s mothers, but grandmothers in particular must also share blame for not playing their roles in ensuring that girls get married as virgins for which their husbands pay the high bride price.

Which is why some men, if not most men do not trust their new wives right from day one of marriage believing that the women might continue to know other men outside the marriage home.