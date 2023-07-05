Makhadzi to host one-woman show in Bulawayo

Local fans of Makhadzi will get to experience the songstress’ magical voice in a one-woman show that is set to take place in Bulawayo on a date set to be unveiled today.

This will not be the first time Makhadzi hosts a one-woman show as she hosted one at Thohoyandou’s Makhuvha stadium in South Africa late last year.

Since announcing her exit from Open Mic Productions to her own company called Makhadzi Entertainment, the Metro FM best female award winner has continued shining and doing amazingly well.

Taking to her Facebook page, the Ghanama hit-maker shared with her 6.9 million followers that she would be hosting a one-woman show for her Zimbabwean fans, in a post captioned: “Makhadzi one-woman show is coming to Zimbabwe. I will post the date tomorrow (Wednesday).” – Bona