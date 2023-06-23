Makokoba-Mzilikazi youths to unite in fight against mutoriro

Natasha Mutsiba – [email protected]

Artistes continue to join the fight against drug and substance abuse with artiste, Lymon Tanaka Moyo from Mzilikazi set to release a song titled Mutoriro.

Through the dancehall song, the artiste known by his stage name, Lights Out, said he is trying to raise awareness on the dangers of consuming harmful substances. The track will be launched tomorrow at Konka, a house in Makokoba that hosts parties and helps musicians to launch their projects.

Drug and substance abuse among youths has reached alarming levels and illicit alcohol such as mutoriro as well as drugs such as Kat, Heroin and Broncleer are being consumed with reckless abandon. Makokoba has been a drug abuse hotspot for years and many of the addicts admitted to Ingutsheni Hospital are from the suburb.

Mutoriro in street lingo, is crystal methamphetamine, a dangerous drug derived from methylene-dioxymethamphetamine.

Lights Out said he decided to launch the song in Makokoba because this is the suburb where many people are using mutoriro.

“The venue is significant because a lot has been written. I remember one article from Chronicle whose headline read

“Makokoba feeding Ingutsheni with addicts”. I therefore decided to launch the song in this suburb which is the worst affected,” Lights Out said.

Helping him spread the message will be DJs Donsela, Deepsol and DJ Grama as well as Loxion Dance Group and musician Tsepo okaMaseko.

Tsepo said he is looking forward to joining in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“I’m grateful to be performing at this crucial event. Since its being hosted in my hood, people are expecting me to perform my song called Malibongwe which was released recently,” he said.

Lights Out said no entrance fee will be charged at the event that will be hosted by NkosiKing.

The fight against drug and substance abuse has since been elevated to national level after President Mnangagwa appointed an inter-ministerial taskforce on drug and substance abuse. – TashaMutsiba.