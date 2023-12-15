Makokoba’s musical night: Magwaza & Macray Sounds to rock Busy Corner

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Busy Corner at Big Bhawa in Makokoba is gearing up for an exciting event tonight featuring a performance from the sensational rhumba musician Magwaza and the beats of Macray Sounds.

The festivities are set to commence at 7pm, with the charismatic Khekhe taking on the role of the host for the night.

A stellar lineup of DJs including Makhocy, Ncanez, King, Partykrazy, Meyah, Sir Javas, Dosto, King DJ SG, Gabza, and Gaddafi, will be fueling the party atmosphere.

Themba Sibanda, the entertainment manager for Monecrew Bars, assured that the preparations for the event are running smoothly. According to him, the aim is to provide a night of pure enjoyment and entertainment.

“Magwaza is scheduled to grace the stage at 10pm, delivering a performance that is expected to keep the audience captivated until around 3am,” Sibanda said.

He said the artiste’s recent release, his 14th album titled “Uzimisele” will add an extra layer of anticipation to the event.

For those looking for a night filled with non-stop entertainment, music, and fun, this promises to be an unforgettable experience.