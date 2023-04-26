Makopa leads PSL goal scorers chart

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AFTER six rounds of fixtures, Hwange Football Club forward Brighton Makopa leads the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League goal scorers chart with four goals.

The Chipangano sharp shooter is one ahead of Juan Mutudza from FC Platinum, Takudzwa Jim of Herentals and the duo of Qadr Amini and Wilson Mensa who are with Ngezi Platinum and Triangle United respectively.

On two goals there is last year’s Golden Boot winner William Manondo of Caps United, Dynamos captain Frank Makarati, FC Platinum’s Walter Musona, Ronald Chitiyo (Simba Bhora), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Danny Phiri (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Tinaye Tsimba (Sheasham) Alexander Mandinyenya (Simba Bhora) and Highlanders striker Calvin “Kung Fu Panda” Chigonero who scored his brace in a space of 10 minutes after being introduced as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Yadah at the National Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Makopa, a Highlanders Football Club junior product who has also played for Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs will be hoping to maintain his form and be the one to break the 20 goal mark jinx.

A feat that has not been achieved by any Zimbabwean player in over a decade but that now appears impossible.

Norman Maroto was the last to achieve that when he banged 22 goals for Gunners in 2010.

Last season, Manondo won the Golden Boot with 17 goals. [email protected]