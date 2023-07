Online Business Reporter

Malawi minister of Environment, Dr Michael Usi has revealed that he has roots in Zimbabwe as his grandfather is from Nkayi in Matabeleland North province.

Dr Usi told delegates attending the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market Forum in Victoria Falls this Friday morning.

“I’m happy to be in Zimbabwe. My grand father is from Nkayi. My mother is maNdiweni, so I’m home” said Dr Usi.