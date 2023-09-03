Malawi president congratulates ED

Bongani Ndlovu Online Reporter

MALAWIAN President Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated President Mnangagwa for his election victory saying it is a clear manifestation of the confidence Zimbabweans have in him.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election held on August 23 and 24 garnering 52.6 percent of the vote ahead of his closest opponent Mr Nelson Chamisa who stood for Citizens Coalition for Change and got 44 percent.

President Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Monday at the National Sports Stadium for his second term.

In a statement President Chakwera said he was “very delighted” when he heard the good news of President Mnangagwa’s election victory.

He said President Mnangagwa’s re-election was the will of the people.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi and, indeed, on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my sincere and heartfelt congratulations on your re-election.

Your Excellency’s election to a second term of office is a clear manifestation of the confidence that the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe have in Your Excellency’s great leadership capabilities to steer your great country to another level of development and prosperity for the betterment of the lives of your great people,” said President Chakwera.

He added: “Given the fraternal and historical ties between our two friendly nations, I am confident that our bilateral relations will in future be consolidated for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

In the meantime, please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal good health and well-being and for the prosperity of the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”