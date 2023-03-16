Malawi send SOS as Cyclone Freddy leaves 190 dead

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

THE Embassy of the Republic of Malawi in Harare is appealing for emergency relief assistance for Cyclone Freddy victims in the country following the death of more than 190 people.

In a statement, Ambassador Mwayiwawo Polepole said all donations are welcome and will be distributed to beneficiaries within the shortest possible time given the magnitude of the problem.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Malawi has learnt with great shock and sorrow of the devastation caused by cyclone Freddy where lives of people and property have been lost. The Embassy commends His Excellency the State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for declaring State of Disaster in the ten affected district,” he said.

“In view of the above, the Embassy is appealing to individuals and organizations/institutions of goodwill for assistance in material or finances towards the affected Malawians. The Embassy is urging that all donations should be made through the committee that has been instituted at the Embassy,” said Ambassador Polepole.

Inquiries should be made to the Chair of the committee, Major General Elias Mpaso at +263781879761.

“Due to the magnitude of the calamity and immensity of the exercise, all donated items are to be distributed within the shortest possible time after mobilization and reports shall be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malawi and all donors.”

