  • Today Tue, 12 Mar 2024

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

TWO omalayitsha are set to appear in court facing charges of offering a bribe to a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official at Beitbridge Border Post.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Mthunzi Mukandla (24) and Lovemore (47) offered a Zimra officer R2 000 to turn a blind eye on the dagga which was sniffed by a dog from their canine section.

The duo was allegedly smuggling the illegal drug.

Mukandla and Mpofu are to appear again in court on 21 March 2024 for their trial.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments