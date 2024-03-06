Malaysian woman arrested at Victoria Falls Airport after being found with one round of live ammunition

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

VICTORIA Falls Magistrates Court has dismissed bail for a 36-year-old Malaysian found with one live 9mm round of ammunition.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Lucy Kabethi Wanjiku was arrested on 2 March 2024 at the Victoria Falls International Airport.

“The accused person was arrested on 2 March 2024 at the Victoria Falls International Airport when one live 9mm round of ammunition was detected by the baggage scanner.”

Her bail application was dismissed.

“The trial was finalised and judgment will be handed down on 6 March”, said the NPAZ