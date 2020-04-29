Malema calls for end to xenophobic violence

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader Mr Julius Malema has urged his compatriots not to attack but embrace fellow Africans including Zimbabweans during hardships brought about by the threat of Covid-19.

In a speech to mark South Africa’s Freedom Day, 26 years after the country gained independence, Mr Malema said it was of paramount importance for South Africans to help fellow Africans living within their country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must not forget our brothers and sisters from neighbouring countries who remain in our country during these difficult times. We must shelter everyone, we must feed everyone, we must make sure that everyone, despite their nationality, whether they have documentation or not, no one should find himself or herself without food, because they are from Zimbabwe, Malawi Lesotho, Botswana, Nigeria and everywhere else in Africa,” said Mr Malema.

He said South Africans must share the little they have.

“They are our own brothers and sisters, we must share the little we have in this time of crisis, build our solidarity and unity with our brothers and sisters in Africa and all poor nations must receive our support,” said Mr Malema.

He went on to condemn United States President Donald Trump for cutting funding to the World Health Organisation.

“We condemn the cutting of the World Health Organisation funding by Donald Trump. He mustn’t politicise the Covid-19 and come to the party to help save the world from this invisible enemy. We will not win the war,” said Mr Malema.