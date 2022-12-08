Males suffer GBV silently: poets

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Amplifying Girls Voices through Digital Arts, a project that is under the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo hosted an Open Mic event themed Girls Uniting Against GBV through Poetry on Wednesday.

The project which has incorporated 33 permanent girl child members since its establishment last year, was formed to support the girl child and give them a space where they can engage in conversations affecting them without any criticism.

A number of people attended the event with students from various schools participating.

The event stood out as people also voiced out on behalf of the boy child. They sought to erase the stigma that only women are victims of GBV, as males suffer silently. The public was thus urged to take serious measures to correct the system.

Black Orient, a music producer, shared his thoughts.

“I’m really amazed about the fact that this event was not only one-sided as we had poets that stood for the boy child and showed that they also go through such violence. As men, we are forced to toughen up, even when all our rights are being violated. If we report, they laugh at us, hence we struggle a lot silently.

“Personally, I’d vouch to host an event that directly addresses men as victims of GBV as well,” said Black Orient.

Miss Ecotourism Amanda Peresu Moyo also graced the event in support of the GBV movement. She gave a hearty poem that highlighted the struggles people encounter in GBV.

“I wish no one, not even my worst enemy, such cruelty. No living person deserves to go through all this pain all in the name of love. Let’s stand firm and guard our hearts and stop GBV among both sexes as we’re all equal,” said Moyo.

One of the girl child members of the project only identified as Sibo was thrilled over the outcome of the event.

“It was a small event, but we managed to reach our target market. We had beautiful poets that shared their amazing poems that eventually shed light on what GBV really is. After this, hopefully, we’ll have more girls joining this platform and we move forward seeking ways to improve and protect them, as well as be their voices,” said Sibo.