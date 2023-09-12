‘Malinga brought development to Bulawayo’

Nqobile Tshili & Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chronicle Writers

NATIONAL hero Cde Joshua Malinga’s burial has tentatively been set for Saturday at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare, his family said yesterday.

Cde Malinga (79), succumbed to prostate cancer last Friday.

President Mnangagwa on Sunday declared Cde Malinga a national hero, recognising his work in promoting the rights of minorities.

At the time of his death, Cde Malinga was a Special Advisor to President Mnangagwa on disability-related issues, a role the President said he served with distinction.

Yesterday, Zanu-PF Bulawayo province delivered the national hero status conferment at his home in Richmond suburb where mourners are gathered.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Molly Mpofu read the Presidential message before handing the letter to Cde Malinga’s widow.

Cde Malinga’s brother Mr Shadreck Malinga expressed gratitude for the national hero conferment, saying they were now working with Government on burial arrangements.

“We don’t have the final date yet but what we arranged as a family is that the burial be held on Saturday. We would want his body to lie in state here on Thursday before it is flown to Harare on Friday for burial on Saturday,” said Mr Malinga. “However, this may change in the coming days, but tentatively this is what we have done.”

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda said Cde Malinga’s national hero status is befitting and his track record speaks for itself.

“He brought development to Bulawayo. During his time as the city’s mayor, new clinics were built in the city. We will remember him for the roads such as Siyephambili Drive. Why do we have heroism in this country? It’s because history will never be kind and our history is our story,” said Cde Sibanda.

Zanu-PF Council of Elders member Cde Angelina Masuku commended President Mnangagwa for declaring him a national hero

“I really want to thank the party and particularly His Excellency the President for listening to the wishes of the people and honouring Cde Malinga with the national hero status, he truly deserves that honour,” she said.

“Bulawayo and this region as a whole shall forever miss this courageous personality. He has left a proud legacy, Cde Malinga was a selfless leader who was never self-centred and proved with distinction. For him, being disabled was never an inability, a very humble person who was not even shy to ask for advice.”

During its special council meeting to elect a mayor and deputy mayor yesterday, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) observed a minute of silence in honour of Cde Malinga.

Newly elected Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart said it was a befitting honour for Cde Malinga to be declared a national hero.

“The moment of silence was not window dressing nor superficial. I enjoyed a very productive relationship with the late mayor of Bulawayo, the late Joshua Malinga.

“It was a friendship that crossed over the political divide and we shared ideas of how best to serve our country,” he said.

Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said Cde Malinga served in different capacities during his tenure in council for the development of the city.

“The City of Bulawayo joins the Malinga family, Bulawayo and the nation as a whole in mourning the passing on of the former Mayor, Joshua Teke Malinga on Saturday, 9th September 2023,” he said.

“He was an active member of numerous organisations nationally and internationally and played a key role in championing the rights of persons with disabilities in the city and nation as a whole. The City of Bulawayo mourns his untimely death and our greatest sympathy goes to the Malinga family, friends and colleagues.”

Cde Malinga was elected into office as a Councillor for Ward 2 in 1987. He served as councillor for the (1987-1991); (1991-1993): (1993-1995) municipal years. He was elected as deputy mayor for the 1992/1993 municipal year and installed on 19 August 1992.

He served as the mayor of the City of Bulawayo in the 1993/1994 and 1994/1995 municipal years.

During his term of office, he served in numerous council committees which included the health, housing, amenities and liquor committee, the general purposes committee, the town lands and planning committee and the finance committee among others.

Mr Dube said Cde Malinga also represented the City of Bulawayo in various outside bodies and committees including the Local Authorities Pension Fund Management Committee (1991/1992), Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe Executive Committee (1992/1993, 1994/1995), Matabeleland North Provincial Council (1992/1993, 1994/1995); Municipality of Bulawayo Medical Aid Society Management Committee (1992/1993).

He said Cde Malinga was also part of Bulawayo 100 years Celebrations Committee (1993/1994); Bulawayo Round Table No.3 (1993/1994, 1994/ 1995); National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe (1993/1994); Bulawayo Municipal Provident Fund Management Committee (1993/1994); Employment Council (1993/1994, 1994/1995); and the Esigodini Ncema Conservation (1993/1994, 1994/1995). —@nqotshili