Malinga was a progressive unifier- Coltart

Nqobile Tshili, Online writer

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart today, Thursday, mourned the late national Hero Joshua Malinga and said he was a conduit of unity across the political divide.

Speaking at Malinga’s funeral service in Bulawayo, Cllr Coltart said Malinga was a strong proponent of inclusivity.

“His death should be mourned; his life should be celebrated for his role in promoting inclusivity. Despite political differences, we remained cordial as he was an advocate of inclusivity,” said the mayor.

He said his relationship with Cde Malinga started in the 1980s.

“Cde Malinga served Bulawayo as a councillor and Mayor for eight years and was actively involved in fighting for disability inclusion policies. Some of the policies that he initiated are still alive to date. He did not confine his services to Bulawayo but across the country and globally,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said Malinga is a testament that disability is not inability.