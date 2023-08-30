Maluka and the Royal Band gear up for concert at Bulawayo Theatre

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MALUKA and The Royal Band are eagerly preparing to enthral jazz music enthusiasts at an upcoming concert scheduled to take place at the Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday.

This concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for jazz music lovers, as the band will showcase their unparalleled talent and stage presence.

In an interview, Maluka expressed his excitement about the upcoming concert stating that preparations are going very well.

“Patrons should expect great music and high-quality performance from Maluka and the Royal band and from the supporting acts as well. We’re expecting all jazz music lovers to gather there,” he said.

The Royal Band, known for their impeccable musical prowess, has been rehearsing rigorously to ensure a flawless performance.

“We’ve been working tirelessly rehearsing to deliver an exceptional evening of music and entertainment,” he said.

As the concert date draws near, anticipation continues to rise, with fans eagerly counting down the days until Maluka and the Royal Band grace the stage at the Bulawayo Theatre. It is undoubtedly an event that promises to be a highlight in the nation’s music calendar, showcasing the talent, energy, and creativity of Zimbabwe’s renowned artists. – @TashaMutsiba