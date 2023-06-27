Maluka and The Royal Band to stage debut live solo performance

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

JAZZ act Maluka and The Royal Band are set to stage their first solo live performance at the Bulawayo Theatre on September 2 at an event that jazz lovers are expected not to miss.

The event to be held by Maluka in partnership with Kaisa Audio Works is set to be supported by award-winning imbube outfit Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Adoe and Thuli.

The Royal band consists of Nomore Sibanda aka Maluka as the lead singer, Mishek Charlie on the lead guitar, Neshville the bassist, Kupiwa “Kupsy” Ndlovu on drums, Benjie on keys, Ntando and Tinashe on backing vocals.

Said Maluka: “After working so hard to provide people with this great music, people seem to love my work. This is why I’m holding this concert. After doing interviews on local radio stations, I promised fans that I’d definitely give them live music this year.

“I’m happy that my music is spreading nationwide as the song ‘Imhlola yami’ from the Ngilamlela album has been doing great on Radio Zimbabwe’s top 20 charts. I feel I should now put myself out there and be seen and I believe this concert will be a step ahead in my career and will open doors for me and the band.”

He said he will be releasing a single titled “Khuluma Nami” before the month ends. It is a traditional isitshikitsha song accompanied by great melodies.

“The single is my prayer to God asking for guidance on what I should do to see his kingdom,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire