Maluka seeks to promote growth among artistes through digital media up-scaling

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

JAZZ musician Maluka has embarked on an initiative meant to promote the visibility of local artistes by offering free graphic designing services through his company Maluka Designs.

The company was founded in January last year by Maluka (born Nomore Allah Sibanda) after having completed his graphic designing course in 2020.

He said as a way of assisting local artistes in the digital media space, he has set up a campaign to help them reach more audiences.

“As a graphic designer and musician, I feel we can go far as a sector if we unite for a good cause. Thus, through Maluka Designs, I’m offering my services for free to artistes in order for them to reach more audiences. In this day and age, it’s critical for artistes to tap into the visibility of the growth of digital space and I hope that with such a service, they’ll grow their brands,” said Maluka.

He said the design company seeks to become the best graphic designing company and best branding agency in the world.

“Our mission is to work tirelessly and bring out the best and satisfying results to our clients. We also want to help people advertise their products through our unique designs. For now, Maluka Designs focuses on designing only so we’re working on acquiring digital printers so that we can do printing as well,” said Maluka. – @mthabisi_mthire