Malvern Hativagoni happy with opportunities granted at chiefs

BULAWAYO Chiefs rightback Malvern Hativagoni has said that he is happy with the opportunities he was granted by the team this season, despite the challenges the team has faced.

Chiefs narrowly survived relegation this season and their squad was full of inexperienced players with many leaving due to economic reasons which saw the club go through financial troubles, but Hativagoni’s patience paid off this season as he was now one of the top and most reliable players in the team.

“I have been here for a very long time, I am happy that I have stayed patient and look where I am right now. I am grateful that the team and the coaches finally had their full trust in me, it also helped my confidence. Everyone knows the challenges the team goes through. It is not a secret but for me personally it has always been about the opportunity to impress at the highest stage. I am still a Chiefs player until and unless something much bigger comes up, but Chiefs is my home,” said Hativagoni.

He will hope to have an improved season next season after a successful campaign as a rookie this year.