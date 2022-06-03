Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare, Zoey for Kwekwe gigs

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

The mining city of Kwekwe will be a hive of activity this weekend with a number of shows lined up.

Baba Harare makes a return to the city for a show with Mambo Dhuterere, who will be performing for the first time in Kwekwe with a show lined up at Solomon’s Café on Saturday. The duo will be supported by resident DJ P-Nut Matsa, Black Culture, Nashley and Palerox.

Dhuterere did not hide his joy in the prospects of playing in the city for the first time.

“I am looking forward to having fun with my fans in Kwekwe. Let us all meet at Solomon’s Café this Saturday for a show of a lifetime. I am thrilled to be playing in Kwekwe for the first time and I am looking forward to it,” said Dhuterere.

Solomons Marketing Manager, Rickie Dabvu said all was in place for the show.

“We are ready for the show. As usual, we urge revellers to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, maintain social distance and wear masks,’ said Dabvu.

Across town, pole dancer Zoey is expected to reunite with her fans when she performs at The Club at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre. Zoey will be accompanied by her Red Angels outfit.

Club Owner, Sukol Dube said everything was in place for the show