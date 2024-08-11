Mambo Rural Health Centre gets electrified

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Mambo, Bulilima

A NEW clinic that is being constructed in Mambo Village in Ward 7 in Bulilima district has received a shot in the arm after it has been electrified and has a solar powered borehole installed.

The electrification was done by Government under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) while the borehole was modernised to have 10 000 litre tanks, solar panels and four taps through the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

A news crew recently visited the clinic and found Government personnel putting up final touches for both programmes.

The clinic is meant to enable villagers’ easy access to health services.

Hitherto, Mambo villagers had to walk to Tokwana and Masendu clinics both about seven kilometres away.

Construction of the clinic is at 80 percent complete as the main structure is being plastered with one cottage at roof level, another one at window level and the third one at slab level.

Unity has been the catalyst in the successful construction of the clinic which was given a greenlight to commence works in 2017. Bulilima legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti, Bulilima Rural District Council, Chief Masendu, local community and the Diasporans have worked closely for critical development in the area.

Bulilima legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti who is also ICT Deputy Minister said President Mnangagwa is a leader who continues to fulfill the manifesto of the ruling party Zanu PF in uplifting the lives of every Zimbabwean.

“Government policy directs that they be a designated water point for each public institution such as a school and a clinic as such we are in the same drive to try have all our public institutions have water, in the case of schools for learners and teachers to access safe drinking water.

“In the case of clinics, l think the institution (Mambo clinic) explains itself. Health care requires water and clean water thereof. As such, the mechanisation of Mambo clinic with water plays the role of ensuring that when the institution is finally opened there is running water to facilitate all health requirements,” said Cde Phuti.

He said the electrification of Mambo clinic serves to show that rural areas will be modernised by the Second Republic.

“As for the electrification of Mambo clinic we want to applaud Government and particularly the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for living up to its billing to the extent that even institutions that have not started operating such as Mambo clinic are connected. It only explains the seriousness of Government in improving the lives of our rural population.

“The President’s philosophy runs; No one and no place shall be left behind, it also implies that these institutions in rural areas are supposed to access services and amenities that are found in urban centres. We are going to accelerate the drive to connect clinics with electricity,” said Cde Phuti.

A youth beneficiary of the clinic, Ms Siphephile Nkomo hailed Government for plans to construct more clinics in marginalised communities countrywide as they move to increase accessibility of medical services in the countryside.

“We are happy that our clinic is nearing completion as we will access health services a stone throw away from our homes.

“To see that the clinic will be operational with running water and electricity by the time it opens is a sign that our Government is working hard to ensure our lives are changed for the better. We would like to thank President Mnangagwa for that, our MP Cde Phuti who has been with us since the start and the other local leadership,” said Nkomo.

Zanu PF Bulilima District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for transport and welfare Cde Philasande Malinga Ndlovu who is also a villager from the area said the party will continue to be a game changer in communities across the district.

“The REF programme comes as a morale booster to the community as we are now geared up to finish construction work. The President’s philosophy of “Leaving no one and no place behind” is really visible for anyone to see. We really appreciate as a community.

“The programme comes with tubing for free thus as a community we have our contribution taken care of by the Government as the material was supposed to be availed by us,” said Cde Ndlovu.

