Mamozi humbled by Zima double nomination

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Czech Republic-based musician Mamozi who is nominated twice for this year’s Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) is humbled by the nomination.

Mamozi found his way into the Best Traditional (Ezomdabu/Imbube) category where he is going head on with Amaqaqa, Sikhosana and Sunduza. He is also nominated in the Best International Zimbabwe Artiste category where he will face off DJ Zandimaz, Nox, Nutty O and Shasha.

These nominations may be due to his success overseas largely contributed by his hit single Wongo.

Speaking from abroad, Mamozi thanked the Almighty for looking down upon on him.

“First of all, I’d like to thank God the Almighty who has driven me this far and everyone involved in my projects and progress.

Being nominated for these two awards is a blessing and it shows that my work is being recognised and appreciated by the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mamozi.

He said the nominations have motivated him to work hard adding that he is glad to start the year on the right foot.

The nominations have come at a time that the artiste is preparing to release an album titled #Gijima.

“The album that’ll be released in the coming months is packed with different types of messages, rhythms and languages. It has a connection of the past, present and future. I can safely say the album is filled with musical teachings and it accommodates all ages.

“Mandy Mae, One Spirit Choir, Futurelove and Roland Guggenbeich are featured with my co-producers being Mthabisi Moyo, Michal Martinec and Blessings Nqoe Nkomo,” said Mamozi.

He said his fans worldwide should gear up for a year full of great music.

“2022 is going to be a busy year for me as I’ll soon begin my performances in Europe, Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. To all those who follow me, keep an eye on my social media handles as I’ll be delivering my first-ever European performances in style,” said Mamozi. – @mthabisi_mthire.