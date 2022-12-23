Mampintsha hospitalised after suffering minor stroke

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-bound South African artiste Mampintsha (born Mandla Maphumulo) who is one half of the Big Nuz duo has suffered a minor stroke, Chronicle Showbiz has learnt.

A statement released by recording label Afrotainment on Thursday confirmed this development.

“The star as he is affectionately known as Mampintsha, from multi-award-winning group Big Nuz has suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz. He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctors observation, ” read the statement.

The stroke has put a spanner on Big Nuz’s tour to Bulawayo which was scheduled for the BAC Leisure on Thursday.

The Big Nuz duo was in high spirits after the release of their new record titled, “Ngeke.”

For long, Big Nuz has commanded a strong followership in Bulawayo since their heydays when they were still a trio with the late R. Mashesha.

Big Nuz’s show would have carried forward festivities spearheaded by South African acts.

The festive season has seen Daliwonga, Sun El Musician, Sir Trill, DJ Zinhle and Morda entertaining local patrons. – @eMKlass_49