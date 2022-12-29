Mampintsha was easygoing: Mark Vusani

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST week Saturday, people woke up to the shocking death of one the finest kwaito and gqom artistes Mampintsha (born Mandla Maphumulo), barely days after he was admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban following a “minor stroke” attack.

His death spurred a social media frenzy, with fans expressing disbelief under the #RIPShimora.

Mampintsha’s death also left local DJs who played alongside Big Nuz when the group performed in Bulawayo, distraught.

DJ Mark Vusani sent in his condolence message.

“I deejayed at their two maiden gigs in the city in 2010 and noticed that Mampintsha was easygoing in conversations, together with Danger. The late R Mashesha was the reserved one. Mampintsha was the voice and personality of Big Nuz.

“He was the first line of thought whenever Big Nuz was mentioned in discussions. It’s sad that he has left at a time when they just released a project named R Mashesha and were Zimbabwe-bound,” said Mark Vusani.

Together with Danger, Mampintsha was billed to perform at the BAC Leisure today.

Fellow wheelspinner DJ Nospa said: “It’s a big loss to the industry. He was a humble person and possessed great stage presence too.”

The late Mampintsha who passed away at the age of 40 rose to stardom with Big Nuz back in the day, releasing hits such as Umlilo, Hawaii, Sting Ray and Tsege Tsege. Arguably Big Nuz’s biggest show in Bulawayo was the one dubbed, “Zerophobia” back in 2015 where they shunned xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Big Nuz, had two members after the passing on of R Mashesha (born Sibusiso Khomo) in August 2017. The only surviving member of the group is Danger (born Mzi Tshomela). The group had recently released a song titled, “Ngeke” and this was the last recording that Mampintsha was involved in.

Mampintsha is survived by his wife, fellow gqom singer Babes Wodumo (born Bongekile Simelane), and their child, only known to the public as “Sponge”.

A memorial service for Mampintsha will be held today in Durban Central with the artiste set to be laid to rest in Durban tomorrow. According to SA media, his family, friends and fans will gather at a funeral procession at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC in Durban in the morning before proceeding to the cemetery.

In another developing story, Derrango Records and Entertainment has confirmed that Durban singer Lvovo Derrango (born Thokozani Sphamandla Ndlovu) suffered a minor stroke during his performance at Indwendwe last week Friday and is admitted to a hospital where he is recovering. – @eMKlass_49