Man (102) killed in cold blood

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN elderly man (102) was found dead on his bedroom floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the forehead.

In a statement on X, police said they found a blood-stained log beside the victim who was allegedly attacked on Sunday in Bikita.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the body of a 102-year-old man was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the forehead in his bedroom hut in Bikita on 07/01/24. Police recovered an approximately 1.2 m blood stained log beside the body,” reads the statement.