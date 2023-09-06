teen housebreaker jailed

Charity Mathema

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man from Village Three, Sishawe area in Insuza, Matabeleland North province appeared in court facing charges of stealing two cellphones, US$260 and a jacket.

Thembani Ncube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa charged with unlawful entry and theft.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, of which three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Ncube will serve an effective nine months in prison.

Circumstances are that on 29 August and at around 12pm, Ncube went to Brighton Dube (26)’s house and upon arrival he gained entry through a window and while inside he stole two cellphones, US$260 and a jacket.

Dube, who later discovered the incident, reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Ncube and nothing was recovered.

