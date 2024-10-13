Man (20) sentenced to 30 months in prison for sleeping with minor girlfriend (16)

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 20-year-old man from Epworth in Harare was sentenced to 30 months in prison for sleeping with an under-age girl.

On 18 September 2024, the accused had sex with a 16-year-old girl at his home.

In Zimbabwe, it is a crime to have sex with someone who is below 18 years of age.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in a statement on X that the situation came to light on 24 September, when the girl’s parents found her at the accused’s home. She revealed to her mother that she had been involved with the accused. A police report was subsequently filed, leading to his arrest.

The accused received a sentence of 30 months in prison, with 15 months suspended for 5 years. The remaining 15 months were also suspended on the condition that he complete 525 hours of community service.