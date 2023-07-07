Man (22) rapes granny (88)

Online Reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Hlupo Village in Zvishavane has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping an 88-year-old grandmother.

Talent Mandonga appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure on Thursday facing one count of rape.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Maturure sentenced Mandonga to 18 years in prison before suspending two years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State case as presented by prosecutor Ms Sibongile Dube that on June 17 at around 11 PM, the 88-year-old complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) was sleeping alone in her bedroom.

Mandonga, the court heard, forcefully opened the complainant’s bedroom door using a metal object.

On hearing her door being forced open, the grandmother tried to go behind the door but Mandonga located her.

The court heard that Mandonga pushed her to the floor and when she screamed for help, he closed her mouth with one hand while using his other one to strangle her neck pressing her down.

Mandonga raped the complainant twice before slapping her several times demanding money.

The court heard that Mandonga further punched the grandmother, kicked her on her back several times before he stopped after he saw some torch lights from a neighbour who had heard her screaming for help.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mandonga’s arrest.