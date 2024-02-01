Man (22) who killed wife (39) arrested. . .  suspect found at mothers homestead  

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN allegedly struck his wife with a spade on the head over an undisclosed issue.

In a statement, police said Stanley (who was previously reported to be Rarely) Mahachi (22) killed his wife Dadirai Mudarikwa (39) at a house in Zvishavane on 25 January 2024.

Mahachi was apprehended on Tuesday at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Stanley Mahachi (22) who was being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Zvishavane on 25/01/24 in which the suspect struck his wife, Dadirai Mudarikwa (39), with a spade on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The suspect was arrested at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo on 30/01/24,” reads the statement.