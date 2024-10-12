Man (23) jailed 20 years for raping granny (78) at knife point Sheronrose Mugombi

[email protected]

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was jailed 20 years for raping a 78-year-old woman.

He raped her five times at knifepoint.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 3 June in the morning Bright Ajusi stormed into the 78-year-old while she was sleeping. He drew a knife and ordered her to follow his orders.

“He raped her five times. The complainant informed her neighbour who helped her make a police report, leading to the arrest of the accused person,”.

“The accused person was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment,” said NPAZ