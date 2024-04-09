Man (29) jailed 6 years for attempting to rape church member(18)

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Binga was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for attempting to rape church member (18) at a church crusade.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Circumstances are that on 18 November 2023 the complainant (18) was on her way home from a church crusade in the company of four juveniles when they noticed the accused person following them. The accused person was also coming from the same church crusade. When the accused person caught up with them, he grabbed the complainant’s hand and tripped her.”

When the complainant fell the accused person tried to undress her, while pinning her to the ground.

“The complaianant who was shouting for help wrestled with the accused person and managed to bite him on both hands prompting the accused person to let her go”, said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said, “The accused person was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment of which 2 years were suspended for 5 years.”