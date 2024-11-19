Man (29) jailed for having a sexual relationship with under age girl

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Karoi was jailed three years for having sexual relations with a teenager.

In Zimbabwe, it is an offence to have sex with anyone below the age of 18.

The unnamed man was found guilty of statutory rape, having committed multiple acts of sexual intercourse with a complainant aged 14, over a period of seven days.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the accused person was found guilty of having sexual relations with the complainant who is 14, several times from the 22th of September to 29 September.

He was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment.