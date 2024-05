Man (31) missing, last seen in suit

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 31 year old man from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb is missing and was last seen on 5 May wearing a Green scotch suit at around 5 pm.

In a statement circulating on social media the family said, “Help! Our Son Is Missing, Bret Gwizi.”

For any information you may have please call M.Sibanda +263 772978223 or Mr Gwizi (SaBret) +263 772476653 or visit the nearest police station.