Man (32) “kills” wife (19)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A Bulawayo man (32) has been arrested for allegedly killing his 19-year-old wife with an unknown weapon.

The incident occurred on May 2, 2023, in Cowdray Park suburb, Bulawayo. Siphathisiwe Ndlovu was rushed to a local health facility and she died the following day. Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

‘’Police in Bulawayo have arrested Jabulani Pakhathi (32) in connection with a case of murder in which his wife, Siphathisiwe Ndlovu (19) died on 03/05/23 whilst admitted at a local hospital in Bulawayo, after being assaulted with an unknown object at a certain house in Cowdray Park on 02/05/23 following an argument over an undisclosed issue,‘’ read the Tweet.