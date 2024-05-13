Man (32) rapes stepdaughter (13)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 32 YEA R-OLD man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his 13 year-old stepdaughter on two counts.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the accused raped the complainant on 5 May 2024 around 5am when he was left in custody of her by the mother.

“He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident when he raped her twice at night. The matter came to light after the complainant told her mother who advised her to report to the police leading to his arrest.

“The accused person was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each count. The sentences will run concurrently,” reads the statement.