Man (33) in court selling council stand US$3 000

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

A 33 year old man was sentenced to 12 months in prison for fraud after selling a stand US$3 000 which he surrendered back to the Chiredzi Council.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in 2017 Tonderai Mudege (33) approached his victim with the intention of selling a residential stand to him.

“The stand was located in Shineplus, Chiredzi. They proceeded to Chiredzi Council offices and verified that the accused had paid a deposit of US$3 000 for the stand and US$4 000 was outstanding. The complainant was satisfied and he paid USD3 000 to the accused person and they agreed that the complainant was going to pay the outstanding balance to the Council.”

The complainant approached the council to clear the balance he discovered that Mudege had surrendered the stand back to the Council and the Council had already sold the stand.

“The complainant called the accused person apologized and promised to pay back the complainant’s money. The complainant made several efforts to get his money back but to no avail until the accused person blocked his calls”, said the NPAZ

A police report was made on 19 February 2024 and investigations led to the arrest of the accused person.

“The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended on condition that he pays US$3 000 restitution. A further six months were suspended on condition that the accused person performs 210 hours of community service”, said the NPAZ.