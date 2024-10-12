Man (33) jailed 20 years for raping 6 year old girl

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Mazowe was jailed for 20 years after forcibly taking a six-year-old girl who was playing with her friends and raping her.

He gave her a dollar to silence her before leaving the scene.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 4 October the accused person approached the complainant who was playing with her friends and asked her to come with him, but she refused.

“When the complainant refused the accused person forcibly took her to a secluded place. He laid her on the ground, removed her clothes and raped her. After committing the offence, the accused person gave the complainant a dollar to buy her silence before fleeing the scene,”

“The matter came to light when a passer-by heard the complainant crying in the bush. The complainant confided in the passer-by and she was taken to her mother who made a police report leading to the accused person’s arrest. The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ