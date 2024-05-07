Man (33) threatens lover (53) with bricks

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 33 YEAR old man is facing charges of domestic violence allegations after he was allegedly told by his 53 year old lover that she would leave him for another man as he was not taking care of her.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Lwazilwenkosi Ndlovu smashed two windows at the complainant’s (33) homestead on 23 May 2023 after the couple had a fight that the suspect was taking care of her.

“Lwazilwenkosi Ndlovu (33) was arraigned before the court in Gweru facing domestic violence allegations. The complainant in the case is a 53-year-old woman who resides in the same village as the accused. The two are in a relationship. The state is alleging that on the 23rd of May 2024, at the complainant’s homestead the couple had a misunderstanding after the complainant told the accused that he was not taking care of her. She indicated that she was going to look for another man,” said the NPAZ.

The NPAZ said Ndlovu got angry and smashed two windows on the complainant’s house with a brick. The accused person was remanded in custody to the 16th of May 2024.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.”