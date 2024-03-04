Man (35) kills neighbor (45) for having affair with his girlfriend

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A 35-YEAR-OLD Bulilima man allegedly beat his 45-year-old neighbour to death for having an affair with his girlfriend.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Stanford Mguni confirmed the incident which occurred on 1 March at around 10 PM.

He said Norman Ndlovu of Phakama West Village in Khame assaulted Mlungisi Dlamini with a knobkerrie several times on the head.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Phakama West Village in Bulilima. The suspect Norman Ndlovu had a misunderstanding with the now deceased Mlungisi Dlamini after accusing him of having an affair with his girlfriend. Ndlovu assaulted Dlamini several times with a knobkerrie on the head and he died on the spot.

“Investigations are underway and Dlamini is still at large. We appeal to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station. As the police, we continue to urge members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. People should engage a third party and seek counselling to resolve their disputes amicably,” he said.

@DubeMatutu