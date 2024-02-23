Man (35) stabbed to death over one dollar

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 23 year old man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing to death a 35 year old man following a dispute over US$1.

The incident occurred at Muchenje Village in Bindura.

In a statement on X police said: “Aleck Joseph Bembenene (23) was arrested in connection with a case of murder in which Cephas Munyowani (35) died on 19 February after being stabbed with a kitchen knife.”