Man (35) stabbed to death over one dollar
Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter
A 23 year old man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing to death a 35 year old man following a dispute over US$1.
The incident occurred at Muchenje Village in Bindura.
In a statement on X police said: “Aleck Joseph Bembenene (23) was arrested in connection with a case of murder in which Cephas Munyowani (35) died on 19 February after being stabbed with a kitchen knife.”
-
Patrick Chitumba, [email protected] THE decision by the Gweru City Council (GCC) to indefinitely suspend the interviews towards the recruitment of a substantive town clerk has attracted backlash from residents amid allegations of interference from people in influential positions. The local authority had shortlisted eight candidates to attend interviews on February 14 as part of a process […]
-
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected] SCORES of job seekers thronged the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development offices in Bulawayo on Thursday in response to a casual work recruitment notice, which almost turned chaotic in the morning. The vacancy notice was posted on social media on Tuesday, and indicated that interested job seekers must only bring their […]
-
Fungai Muderere, [email protected]. EX Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube has signed for Zifa Central Region Division One side Sheasham. At the Gweru based Construction Boys, Ncube reunites with his former Tsholotsho FC coach Lizwe Sweswe. The club has been on a massive recruitment exercise that has them land signatures of ex Highlanders duo of Rahman Kutsanzira […]
Popular Stories
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Sign Up To Our Newsletter
Sponsored Links
|Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses
|Online Payments Buy ZESA Tokens Buy TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting
Comments