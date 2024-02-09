Man (35) stabbed to death with home-made knife

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a man (20) who allegedly stabbed Elisha Munengerwa (35) with a home-made knife once on the lower left arm before stealing a cellphone.

The incident happened on February 3.

Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika (20) stabbed the victim at Westen Shopping Centre, Chegutu.

In a statement on x police said: “Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika (20) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Westen Shopping Centre, Chegutu on 03/02/24 in which a police officer, Elisha Munengerwa (35) died.”

Munengerwa was stabbed once on the lower left arm.

“The victim succumbed to the stab wound. On 06/02/24, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on the received information and recovered the stolen cellphone from a local person which led to the arrest of the suspect”,reads the statement.