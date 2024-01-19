Man (50) stabs cousin to death in mining dispute

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

A MAN (50) stabbed his cousin (29) multiple times with a Colombian knife following a mining dispute, killing him on the spot.

The incident occurred at Village 6 Muzvezve1, Sanyati in Kadoma on 17 January.

In a statement, police on X said: “Samson Katsuro (50) stabbed his cousin, Peter Katsuro (29) indiscriminately all over the body with a Colombian knife after a mining dispute.”

The victim died on the spot.